Vote of Censure: This is a matter of honour; NPP MPs must prove they deserve the honourable title – Sam George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nigo Prampram, Samuel Narteh George has called on the Majority Members of Parliament to prove that they deserve to be called honourable.

According to him, Thursday’s Vote of Censure in Parliament is a matter of honour and demands that MPs show that they are deserving of the title ‘honourable’.

“Today, it is a matter of honour. It is a matter of the title we so fight for. So they (NPP MPs) must earn their title today.

“This is a call to the 137 on the Majority side. Earn your title. Else we will not call you honourable members of the rest of the term.

“We will refer to you by your regular names because you are going to show Ghanaians that you lack honour,” Sam George said during an engagement on Metro TV in the morning.

He stressed that in the midst of the hardships in the country, Parliament has a duty to distinguish itself by removing Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Sam George emphasised that despite what has been speculated, the Minority is not seeking to move the Vote of Censure today for political reasons but for the good of the country instead.

“Ghana is at a crossroads today. Today Parliament has the opportunity to distinguish itself and ensure that we are masters of our own craft and ensure that we care about the people we represent.

“The motion of censure that stands in the name of the Minority leader is not a motion that is to seek a partisan or political or parochial interest. It is simply in response to the calls by Ghanaians,” the Ningo Prampram MP noted.

Meanwhile, the latest report from Parliament is that the Minority and the Majority are divided on using the Vote of Censure process to remove the Finance Minister.

While the Majority agree the Finance Minister must go, they add that they cannot back the Minority because of their falsehood.