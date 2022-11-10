Sammy Gyamfi apologises to Samira Bawumia over 'Landcruiser full of makeup artists' comment

10.11.2022 LISTEN

The National Democratic Congress’s National Communications Officer, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, has rendered an unqualified apology to Mrs Samira Bawumia, wife of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, for falsely alleging that she has an SUV in her official convoy that is dedicated to carrying her makeup artists.

Mr Gyamfi said on Accra-based Neat FM that Mrs Bawumia has a V8 Landcruiser that transports her makeup artists and makeup items.

“…There is another person; Samira Bawumia, do you know her convoy includes a brand new Landcruiser carrying makeup; makeup artists; it follows her everywhere. Who is paying for that? The taxpayer,” Mr Gyamfi initially alleged on 7 November 2022.

He was juxtaposing the current economic hardships against unbridled spending by political leaders.

Subsequently, in a November 9, 2022 letter, the lawyers of the vice president's wife, Mr Sarkodie Baffour Awuah and Partners, demanded a retraction and apology for what they termed untrue statements.

In the letter, they indicated they wanted Mr Gyamfi to do the retraction and apology on the very programme on which he unrestrainedly peddled the false allegation.

Addressed to the manager of Neat FM, the letter said Mr Gyamfi’s comments and the radio host’s failure to restrain him, had made Mrs Samira Bawumia appear to be “insensitive, wasteful and unreasonable.”

In keeping with the legal demands, speaking again on the Neat FM programme, Mr Sammy Gyamfi said, “I retract my words and I say the second lady’s convoy has no Landcruiser that is for her makeup.”

“There is no V8 that carries makeup kits for the second lady, according to her office,” Sammy Gyamfi stressed. “It is only fair for me to do this retraction.”

“I gravely apologise to the second lady of Ghana,” he said during the live radio interaction done over the phone.

According to him, one “thoroughly educated and intelligent” lawyer, Mr Kwame Twum of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), who also serves on Mrs Bawumia's team, confronted him about the statement and told him it was not true.

“If there’s anyone I believe, it’s Kwame. So, once he said that I said that’s no problem; I’ll retract when I get back on the radio programme,” he revealed.

He also added that Kwame Twum reliably informed him that Mrs Bawumia does her own makeup. “Eii! If that’s the case, our lady Samira Bawumia is really talented from what we see...” he shared his reaction to the information.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Mr Gyamfi filed his nomination for his reelection as National Communications Officer of the NDC.

-classfmonline.com