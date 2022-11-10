Even the 'right partner' can fail you — Ohemaa Woyeje challenges counsellor Oduro’s comment

A female outspoken entertainment journalist Ohemaa Woyeje, known privately as Adjoa Yeboah Asuama Kusi believes in waiting to find the right person before marriage.

Her comments follow Mrs Charlotte Oduro, an astute marriage counsellor, who recently stated in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM that several marriages are falling apart due to unpreparedness.

She advised the youth who are yet to marry to take their time and study their partner and make sure they get the right person before they enter into the lifelong institution.

“If you are listening to me and you are unmarried, God has blessed you. Don’t rush into marriage. Survey it very well. Most of us allowed pressure to force us into marriage. Today we regret marrying. People don’t say the truth, but some of us will,” she advised.

“Take 100 women and men, and 99 of them would wish they did not get married. Because they have married a man who is envious of their progress. Some have married women who are out to destroy their destinies,” she said.

“We said we love each other, so why are we out to hurt and cause pain to each other? A man can go behind his wife to try and destroy her. A man will tarnish his wife to other women. Women hire gunmen to kill their husbands,” she added.

In reaction, the ace media personality asserted in an Instagram post that no one can see the true colours of another if they haven't been in any kind of relationship with them.

She emphasised that the marriage counsellor's assertion will rather scare people away from marrying, which should not be the case because single life is not easy.

“Waiting & choosing d made to believe right choice can still end up miserably. There's nothing like d right one & d right time in ds era. Life is already a risk regardless. Just face challenges when they show up or cease to leave. Why is everyone else not divorced if it's that bad? Let's not scare those at d other side of the wall!

“Single life has its own hurdles too. Just live n face life squarely. U won't last here 4eva[forever],” Ohemaa Woyeje countered.