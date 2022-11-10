Akufo-Addo doesn’t have the guts, courage to sack Ken Ofori-Atta – James Agalga

Builsa North MP, James Agalga

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa North, James Agalga has explained why the Minority in Parliament must use the Vote of Censure approach to remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from office.

According to him, the Minority has no doubt that President Akufo-Addo lacks the courage to sack the underfire Finance Minister for plunging the Ghanaian economy into a crisis.

Speaking to TV3 on Thursday morning, James Agalga said this is the reason why the Minority in Parliament must use every available means in law to get rid of Ken Ofori-Atta.

“President Akufo-Addo hasn’t got the guts, the courage to fire the man he himself appointed. So we are saying, if you can’t act, we will act by invoking the Act in the Constitution to save this country from total collapse," the Builsa North MP argued.

In a passionate appeal, James Agalga called on the Majority MPs in Parliament to join the Minority to succeed in the vote of censure to remove the Finance Minister.

He noted that if the Minority chickens out of the process, it will be a day of shame for Parliament.

“Members of Parliament on the NPP side should openly defy the orders because they have already said publicly that this man is not fit to be there.

“It will be a day of shame for Parliament if they don’t take part in the exercise,” James Agalga indicated.