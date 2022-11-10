We are back to our original position; we won’t allow Ofori-Atta to read 2023 Budget – Majority

The Majority in Parliament has backtracked on its decision to accept the appeal from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to allow Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to read the 2023 Budget statement.

The u-turn has come ahead of the Minority’s attempt to move a vote of censure to remove the underfire Finance Minister.

Addressing the media in parliament, MP for the Effiduase-Asokore constituency, Dr. Ayew Afriye stressed that the Majority Caucus is not in support of the Minority’s motion.

However, he stressed that the Majority Caucus is back to its original call for President Akufo-Addo to remove the Finance Minister.

He said the caucus does not want Ken Ofori-Atta to be the one to read the 2023 Budget of the government.

“We’re here to reiterate that however much that you heard us speaking last two weeks based upon the intervention of the president we’ll have to see the Minister of Finance do his work, read the budget, see through appropriation, and then the President will act. Over a few days we’ve had the minister speaking, and his speaking is informed the majority of us in the caucus, not only to state that we’re back to the original position that we took, and that original position is to say that the Minister of Finance will not be the one who must read the budget and must not be the one who will do the appropriation.

“We’re here this morning to say that this is going to be very soon for you to see the position of us, and we’re going to be positively defiant on that posture until that action is taken,” the MP for Effiduase-Asokore stressed.

Dr. Ayew Afriye continued, “However, we are not going to support the course of the NDC in the chamber this morning. The course of the NDC is premised on falsehood, propaganda and reasons that are not justifiable. Their position might look like ours but it’s not the same.

“Our position is clearly that if confidence has gone down with him, he must go and that is not the same as that of the NDC.”

Parliament has already started proceedings but the Minority in Parliament is yet to move the motion for the vote of censure.