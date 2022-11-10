Sunyani Technical University Alumni spearhead development of alma-mata

10.11.2022 LISTEN

Past students of Sunyani Technical University (STU) have pledged their unflinching support to management to make the institution a centre of excellence and the most preferred technical university in Africa.

To this end, members of the STU Alumni Association have vowed to continue to donate generously to the University’s Endowment Fund to, among others, bridge the infrastructural gaps in all the faculties and departments of their Alma Mata so it can attract many more prospective students.

Speaking at a durbar organised recently to mark the 55th anniversary of the university, the President of the STU Alumni Association, Frank Owusu, called on each past student of Sunyani Technical Institute, Sunyani Polytechnic and Sunyani Technical University to contribute a minimum of GHS500.00 to the STU Endowment Fund as their widow’s mite.

Collaboration

“Sunyani Technical University has come of age, from the Technical Institute era to the days of Polytechnic and now Technical University. These transformational processes indeed called for strategic change in our way of doing things as an institution of excellence”, he said.

He added that the institution could not have reached its current state without the collaborative support of the Alumni, particularly, in areas of capacity building.

Mr. Frank Owusu said the Sunyani Technical Institute which was established in 1967 with a few student population produced Craft men and women for 30 years and middle-level manpower for 19 years as a Polytechnic.

“Today, the student population has risen to almost 7,000 students. The University has been shaped by events and activities of the past years and the University is now cruising to a greater height”, he added.

Donation

The STU Alumni leader announce that the Alumni Associations last year donated a 4-unit classroom block to the university toward the establishment of a basic school on campus with an initial number of 42 pupils at creche, nursery and kindergarten levels.

He underscored the need for management to maintain good relationships with Alumni over time for the overall success of the university saying; "Alumni serve many valuable roles, such as helping to build and grow an institution’s brand through word-of-mouth marketing. For instance, positive posts on social media can create buzz and increase admissions rates. Proud alumni often serve as powerful ambassadors for their institution's brand and speak positively of their Alma-Mata."