Atuna Charity Foundation gives back to community

The Atuna Charity Foundation has presented hospital supplies worth GHS21,400.00 to the Atuna Clinic in the Jaman South District of the Bono region.

The Foundation, which is made up of natives of Atuna residents outside the area, made the presentation as part of their contribution toward the development of the town.

The items donated included a wheel-chair, office furniture, stretcher, oxygen tank, oxygen delivery mask, cardiac table, stethoscope, thermometer guns, glucometer, beside lockers, examination bed, hospital bed, swivel-chair, arms-chairs, suturing set and pulse oximeter, among several others.

They are to be used at the only clinic in the town which, until recently, was a CHPS Compound and provides primary health care to several thousands of people in Atuna and its surrounding communities.

The Chairman of the Foundation, AC1 Anthony Yeboah Kaakyire of the Ghana Immigration Service presented the items on behalf of the foundation while Nana Yeboah Asuamah, the Gyaasehene of Atuna received them on behalf of the community.

Continuous assistance

AC1 Yeboah Kaakyire gave the assurance in an interview that members of the foundation will continue to champion the growth and development of Atuna, saying the items donated will go a long way to improve healthcare delivery in the area.

He added that the Foundation is considering the provision of scholarships to brilliant but needy students of the area to enable them pursue higher education to become responsible adults in future.

The leadership of Atuna Charity Foundation include AC1 Anthony Yeboah Kaakyire, Chairman; Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, Vice-Chancellor of Sunyani Technical University as Vice-Chairman; Ahmed Takyi, Secretary; Bennett Nyarko, Financial Secretary; Kumi Acheaw, Treasurer and Pastor Ofori Attah, PRO while Godfred Effah, Amuzu Abdulai and Judith Nyarko are members.