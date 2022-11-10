Most of us allowed pressure to force us into marriage, today we regret; don’t rush, survey it very well — Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

The celebrated marriage counsellor, Mrs Charlotte Oduro, is cautioning the youth of today to critically examine themselves before considering marriage.

The youths were warned not to be swayed by the pressure of seeing their peers marrying.

Speaking in an interview, the outspoken counsellor indicated that such pressure is the main reason several marriages are in tatters lately.

“If you are listening to me and you are unmarried, God has blessed you. Don’t rush into marriage. Survey it very well. Most of us allowed pressure to force us into marriage. Today we regret marrying. People don’t say the truth, but some of us will,” she said.

She further stressed that the youth must wait and be fully prepared before they opt into the lifetime journey, adding that a survey confirms that almost 100 per cent of married couples want a divorce.

“Take 100 women and men, and 99 of them would wish they did not get married. Because they have married a man who is envious of their progress. Some have married women who are out to destroy their destinies.

“We said we love each other, so why are we out to hurt and cause pain to each other? A man can go behind his wife to try and destroy her. A man will tarnish his wife to other women. Women hire gunmen to kill their husbands,” she added.