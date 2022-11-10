We'll not support the Minority's vote of censure on Ken Ofori-Atta; we'll wait after IMF deal — Majority

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister of the Republic of Ghana

The Majority Caucus in Ghana’s parliament has reiterated its decision not to get the Minister in charge of Finance, Mr. Ofori-Atta sacked through a vote of censure filled by their counterparts in the House.

The Minority MPs were confident of the support of some Majority MPs to push the votes of censure through today, Thursday, November 10.

This was after some 80 members of the Majority Caucus initially supported the calls to get Mr. Ofori-Atta sacked based on incompetence following the worsening economic crisis.

Although the Majority MPs still stand by their decision to get the finance minister sacked, they will not do so via a vote of censure championed by the Minority in Parliament.

The Majority Caucus firmed their decision at a press conference held in the Parliament House in Accra on Thursday, November 10.

The Member of Parliament for Effiduase/Asokore, Nana Ayew Afriyie told the media, "That is different from the position of the NDC MPs who have impugned criminality against the Finance Minister."

"Their position is full of falsehoods and propaganda, and their reasons are not justifiable," he noted.

The MP emphasized, "We are not going to support the cause of the NDC in the chamber."

The leadership of the governing party also issued a press release urging its members not to engage in the proposed Votes of Censure by NDC MPs.

The party indicated that the move by the opposition MPs is solely to destabilise the efforts by the government to get the country out of its recent economic crisis.