Sammy Gyamfi denies sponsoring recent boos at Akufo-Addo, Bawumia

Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been accused of plotting the recent public booing of the President and his Vice.

According to the allegations, a WhatsApp group where Mr. Sammy Gyamfi himself is a member was discovered.

The chat goes: “Good Morning Comrades.

You guys did very well over the weekend.

You guys did very well over the weekend.

A member replied, “Thank You, Senior.

Mr. Sammy Gyamfi continued: “Comrades, the hooting has trended a lot.

"We will continue this week. We are going to monitor the public activities of the President.

“Any place He goes to make a speech, we just move in with our numbers and hoot at him. Anyway, I hope everyone received their Ghc 500 yesterday,” he stressed.

In reaction, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi has denied knowledge of the WhatsApp platform in question, let alone being a member.

He blamed the ruling NPP supporters for perpetrating such “nonsense” and continuing to speculate on social media platforms.

“I’m not a member of the Whatsapp platform indicated on the attached files (that is if it exists). The attached files are FAKE and the creation of amateur and lazy NPP hirelings who are the very people sharing the same. Beware of this unsophisticated buffoonery so you don’t fall, victim,” he said.

This comes after the Vice President was booed while delivering a speech at this year's Hogbetsotso Za.

Previously, the President was booed by a crowd at this year's Global Citizens festival held at Independence Square in Accra, as well as twice while on a regional working visit to Ashanti and the Eastern regions.