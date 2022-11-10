CLOGSAG backs teachers’ protest against appointment of new GES boss

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has indicated its support for the three striking teacher unions protesting the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

“Similar appointments in the Civil Service and the Local Government Service are not conducive for industrial harmony,” it said in a statement.

CLOGSAG noted for example the legal challenge to the appointment of the Registrar at the Births and Deaths Registry.

The union thus urged the government to adhere to provisions for appointing public officers for “industrial peace to prevail”.

“It is significant to note that the appointment of public officers vested in the president should be in accordance with the advice of the governing council of the service concerned, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.”

CLOGSAG also said it would hold an emergency meeting on these concerns.

Three teacher unions have been on strike since November 4.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has since ordered the three teacher unions to immediately call off their strike and continue negotiations with the government.

The three unions on strike are the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT).

