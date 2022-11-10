Gov’t will improve your living standards; don’t give your farms to galamseyers - Abirem MP to cocoa farmers

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Abirem in the Eastern Region, Hon. John Osei Frimpong has given the assurance that the government is working to ensure the living standards of cocoa farmers in the country are significantly improved.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of SEND Ghana’s two-day Conference on Living Income and Human Rights in Ghana's Cocoa Sector, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs urged cocoa farmers to desist from giving out their farms to illegal miners (galamseyers).

“They [cocoa farmers] should take stock of what has transpired over the years from their great grandmothers to their time. Whatever the galamseyers are offering is just a lump sum. Once that is exhausted that is when they will see the reality. They should hold onto their cocoa farms, the government will come in to support them so that their living standards will also improve. The hardships are there but they should not rush,” Hon. John Osei Frimpong advised.

According to the Member of Parliament for Abirem, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Food, Agriculture, and Cocoa Affairs has the welfare of cocoa farmers in the country at heart.

He said it is the reason why the Committee is working with key government actors to get the European Union to improve the living income for cocoa farmers in the country.

“The COCOBOD leadership and the government are in talks with the European Union. They have taken the matter up because the Cocoa farmers are suffering greatly in the Cocoa producing countries

“So this is something we have taken up and we are working hard to ensure the right thing is done,” Hon. John Osei Frimpong.

The MP further stressed that he is confident the engagement with the EU and all cocoa-buying countries will lead to positive outcomes especially following the collaboration between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire to form a strong force as the major producers of cocoa in the world.

Hon. John Osei Frimpong

Having listened to the concerns of cocoa farmers and stakeholders in the cocoa sector at the SEND Ghana Conference on Living Income and Human Rights in Ghana's Cocoa Sector, Hon. John Osei Frimpong assured that he will take them up and ensure they are addressed,

“We are doing our best in that sector and I believe what I have learned here I will also take it up with the COCOBOD people and we will discuss it. I believe we can work on it. The pricing alone may not determine the sustainability of the sector but at least the welfare of the farmer is also important so we are putting in place a lot of programmes that will cushion the farmer so they wouldn’t feel the heat that much. Within a few years we will resolve any issue in the sector,” he stressed.

SEND Ghana’s two-day Conference on Living Income and Human Rights in Ghana's Cocoa Sector started on Wednesday, November 9, in Accra, at the AH Hotel.

The conference is being organised in partnership with SEND Ghana’s German partners; INKOTA and SUDWIND.

The conference has assembled key stakeholders to discuss issues bothering on living income and human rights as a catalyst for ensuring improved welfare of cocoa farmers as well as increase government and private sector responsiveness for a sustained cocoa sector.

The overall outcome of the conference will contribute to strengthening multi-Actor partnerships to contribute to the development and implementation of new and innovative strategies to improve the living conditions of cocoa farming families and their communities.