Economic crisis: Pay attention to Gender Ministry to help widows, orphans, aged — NDC Women's Organizer hopeful to AKufo-Addo

11.11.2022 LISTEN

The Upper East Regional aspiring Women Organizer's hopeful Fawzia Yakubu has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately focus more attention on the Gender Ministry.

According to the Women's Organizer hopeful, the current economic hardship gives clear reasons that require the Ministry to be resourced to cater for the vulnerable in society who are hard-hit by the hardship in the country.

She noted that vulnerable and poor in society such as the widows, orphans, aged and poor must be supported to survive.

"It's therefore very key, the president should give the Ministry not just attention, but quickly enable it economically to be able to help the vulnerable in society in this difficult times," she stated.

Read the full statement below:

FAWZIA YAKUBU - NDC UPPER EAST REGIONAL WOMEN ORGANISER

HOPEFUL writes

The Gender Ministry is a very strategic Ministry and it's not surprising it's usually manned by a female.

Considering its strategic importance regards formulation and implementation of practical policies to aid the venerable mostly women and children it can't be left under the care of a caretaker minister.

The current economic hardship is a case point that requires the immediate attention of the said Ministry.

It's therefore very key, the president should be given the Ministry not just attention, but quickly enable it economically to be able to help its target audience:

1. LEAP should be increased.

2. Widows and orphans should be prioritized with additional social interventions like food/staples handouts.

3. The school feeding should be immediately increased regards per head and nutrition should be key.

4. Metro mass transport should give fare rebates, not free rides to women of 70 yrs and above as well as girls of 16 yrs and below with priority to students who have ID cards.

5. MDAs should ensure PLWDA - People Living With Disabilities funds are disbursed in time and if possible increase it.

If there's or has been a time very crucial for the timely releasing of DACF - District Assemblies Common Fund, then this trying moment is the time.

Together we can.