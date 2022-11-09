IMF programme likely to bring down Ghana’s inflation but only possible next year – Prof. Godfred Bokpin

Prof. Godfred Bokpin

An Economist and Professor of Finance at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Prof. Godfred Bokpin has projected that the country’s inflation will remain high until the end of the year.

The continuous increases in prices of food, housing, transport, water, electricity, gas and other fuels have pushed Ghana's inflation rate to 40.4 per cent for the month of October 2022.

This was captured in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday, October 9, 2022.

Per the data, food and non-food inflation also rose to hit 43.7 per cent and 37.8 per cent respectively.

Speaking to Citi News on the latest figures, Prof. Godfred Bokpin said inflation keeps soaring not because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war alone but also because of domestic policy failures.

He shared that the country’s inflation can stabilise when a deal is reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“If you look at the fact that we are running into Christmas and therefore there will be a lot of imports and given that prices are rising globally then the extant of imported inflation and how that would also feed into price development here is real.

“So we should put all these things together then you could conclude that inflation would remain elevated to the end of the year and probably with an IMF Programme with the necessary expenditure restraints, revenue enhancement that will have to go through, then we may enter into a process of disinflation,” the Economist argued.

Prof. Godfred Bokpin however stressed that bringing down inflation to mitigate the high cost of living and hardships in the county will not be easy.

He anticipates that difficult decisions will have to be taken to achieve disinflation next year.

“Bringing down inflation is work and is not something that is just going to fall drastically overnight or over a month or so because when things go up that way it’s very difficult to bring them down. Bringing them down will also signal to tighten monetary policy,” Prof. Bokpin indicated.