Vote of Censure: Minority fear Majority MPs will chicken out

The Minority in Parliament is geared up for the Vote of Censure on Thursday, November 10 to remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Ahead of what will be a big day in Parliament, the Minority made up of 136 MPs will need support from over 45 MPs on the Majority side to succeed.

Speaking at the political dialogue series organized by Media General on Wednesday, November 8, Minority Leader Haruna Iddirus stressed, “I’m determined to move the motion of censure.”

However, he hinted that there are fears that the Majority MPs who have assured the Minority of their support will back down last minute.

Hon. Haruna Iddrisu is of the view that if that happens, it will weaken parliament and its oversight role.

“Admittedly, the Minority MPs, standing alone, may not achieve the two-thirds number and so when the Majority said they will support us, it was comforting. If they chicken out, it will weaken Parliament, it will weaken the oversight role of Parliament and the minister will run riot.

“Anywhere in the world, Mr. Ofori-Atta should have been gone by now, taking full responsibility for what has happened,” the Minority Leader shared.

Although the Majority in Parliament agrees Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta must go, they have accepted an appeal from President Akufo-Addo to allow the Minister to stay in office until talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are concluded.

It is unclear whether they will support the Minority to pass a vote of Censure against Ken Ofori-Atta tomorrow or not.