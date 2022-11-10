Economic Crisis: “Invest in wee, cashew nuts in 1D1F project” – Former MP advises Akufo-Addo

Former Member of Parliament for the Tain Constituency in the Brong Ahafo region of Ghana, Hon Kwasi Agyemang Gyan-Tutu, has advised the government to invest in cannabis to earn some revenues.

According to the former MP, countries like the USA have legalized the use of cannabis which is popularly known as 'wee' for both recreational and medicinal purposes.

In an exclusive interview on the afternoon political show, Dwene Ho Biom, hosted by Agya Wusu on the Accra-based Hot 93.9 FM, Hon Gyan-Tutu urged the government to consider legalizing cannabis farming in Ghana as it would generate revenue and employment for the youth.

During the discussion on the hot afternoon show, the host asked Hon Gyan Tutu which businesses he would advise the government to bring to his constituency in the 1D1F distribution, and answered that he would welcome cashew nut and cannabis business.

"I will welcome cashew nut and cannabis business in the Tain constituency.

"What baffles me is that students in the universities offer special cannabis courses in developed countries and we sit as a nation to criminalize it,” he added

The former National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP admitted that the 1 District 1 Factory (1D1F) was a positive initiative by the incumbent government for development. He further advised his party not to trash the 1D1F when they attain power in 2024.