NLC orders striking Teacher Unions to immediately call off strike; jaw jaw with gov’t

The National Labour Commission (NLC) on Wednesday, November 9, held a meeting with the leadership of the three teacher unions currently on strike.

The Teacher Unions including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-G) on Friday, November 4, announced an indefinite strike action to protest President Akufo-Addo’s appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as the new Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The strike subsequently took effect on Monday, November 7, and has hampered academic activities in pre-tertiary schools across the country in the last few days.

Today, the National Labour Commission engaged the Teacher Unions in a meeting to discuss their grievances.

At the end of the meeting, the NLC directed the various teacher unions to immediately call off their strike and engage the government in negotiations to argue their case.

While the leadership of the three teacher unions left the meeting disappointed, the NLC insists it is confident the strike will be called off as directed.

Another meeting has been scheduled to be held between the three teacher unions, the NLC, and other key stakeholders a week from today November 16.