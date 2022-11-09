Ghanaian military would defend democracy to the end – Dominic Nitiwul assures

The Minister of Defence, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul has allayed fears of a possible coup d’état in the country amid the economic crisis facing the country.

While hardships in the country worsened with government struggling to turn things around, some people have argued that it is dragging the country towards a dangerous future.

There have been concerns that if the hardship persists, there could be a military takeover before the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme on Wednesday, November 9, Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul assured that the Ghana Armed Forces are focused on defending the country’s democracy.

“The Ghanaian military would defend democracy to the end,” the Defence Minister stressed.

According to him, Ghanaians should be at peace and not worry because there will not be a coup in the country.

“Ghana is safe. There are challenges around the subregion but I can say we're safe as a country.

“Don’t bother yourself about coup. Nothing of that will happen. That’s why I’m telling you that President Akufo-Addo will hand over power successfully to an elected president,” Hon. Dominic Nitiwul added.

Reacting to claims that the government is secretly training mercenaries, the Defence Minister stressed that it is false.

He urged the Minority in Parliament and members of the opposition to desist from falsehood peddling.

“Government not training mercenaries anywhere. The story out there is false.

“Accusing the Presidency of harbouring mercenaries is dangerous and wrong. I urge the Minority to desist from that,” Hon. Dominic Nitiwul appealed.