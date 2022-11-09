Economic crisis: Downsize your government to 40; Cote d'Ivoire did same in April — Prof. Bokpin tells Akufo-Addo

Prof. Ransford Bokpin, a lecturer of economics at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) has added his voice to the call for President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo to downsize his government.

Mr. Bokpin has advised the President to reduce the size of his cabinet and shut some ministries to save money to reduce the pressure on the economy.

He was speaking at the Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank economic breakfast meeting in Accra under the theme, "17 times [IMF bailouts] are too many! "What should we stop doing and start doing as a people?"

The economic expert further indicated that cutting down the size of ministers will not affect economic growth in any way but will rather help to "free up fiscal space for growth-enhancing spending."

“If you look at the size of government, the number of Ministers and Ministries, if you were running Ghana as a business, you would certainly have sacked some Ministers by now, collapsed some of the Ministries, reduced government appointees and associated costs of running it, doing so will not hurt growth, doing so would only free-up fiscal space for growth-enhancing spending," Professor Bokpin argued.

According to Prof. Bokpin, government must reduce the number of ministers to 40 as soon as possible because Cote d'Ivoire did the same in April this year and has been working for them.

"I think that Ghana should be able to do with less than 40 Ministers, I am looking forward to the President taking that decision in the 2023 budget and then we can document the cost savings from there directly.

"Ghana's economy is not particularly unique. Cote d'Ivoire in April 2022 took the decision to reduce the number of Ministers from 41 to 42... We supported the President when in his first term when he said size matters with the number of Ministers but I believe that after four years there should be proper feedback because it's (maintaining 86 Ministers) still costly."

For nearly a year, several economic and government experts, as well as ordinary citizens, have urged the President to fire some of his underperforming ministers to save the country money spent on their daily activities and other protocols.

Despite these calls, President Akufo-Addo has stated on several occasions that his ministers are performing admirably and that there is no need to fire any of them.