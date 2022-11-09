OccupyGhana wants to assist OSP to probe businessman who attempted to bribe anti-Ken NPP MPs

Pressure Group, OccupyGhana has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to investigate allegations of a certain businessman for attempting to bribe some 90 NPP MPs who wanted Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta dismissed.

The group said they have followed media reports from interviews by the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu which he alleged that an unnamed, wealthy businessman had attempted to bribe them.

That would be an attempt to influence the conduct of MPs in the course of their official duties, a potential corruption offence that falls within the remit of your office.

“We wish to draw your attention to these allegations and to petition your good office to investigate these allegations, and if the allegations are established to be true, proceed to prosecute. We will be available to assist with this request should there be any assistance from our end,” a statement by OccupyGhana said.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who is also lawmaker for Suame had said that a businessman attempted to influence the New Patriotic Party legislators who wanted Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta sacked.

Later, he told journalists that “What I can say of it [the allegations] as of now is that, we don't know the motive. Not knowing what the motive is, sometimes these things come up, so we will have to establish that.”

He cited the example of a minister nominee who was accused of offering bribes to the Appointments Committee to facilitate his approval as a reason for his reluctance to pronounce judgement.

“You remember the issue of a minister who was nominated to appear before the Vetting Committee, there were allegations that he attempted to bribe some people or influence some people, eventually, it turned out to be untrue. Even though this one has come before me, not having gone into it, I don't want to make any pronouncements on it. Let's see if indeed it is true and that is not an insult to the intelligence of those people who spoke to it.”

-3news.com