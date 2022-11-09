'This old Soviet bomb can never blast; call off your misdirected missle' — Allotey Jacobs takes on striking teacher unions

Mr. Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a social commentator has described the ongoing industrial strike action by the three pre-tertiary teacher unions as a wrong move.

Currently, three teacher unions—the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-G)—are on industrial strike.

Since the appointment of the new GES Director General, they [the teacher unions] have been petitioning the government to remove him on the basis that, being a banker, he lacks the expertise needed to manage the education sector.

They have vowed never to call off the nationwide strike action they commenced on November 4 until the government revokes the appointment of Dr. Nkansah.

But according to Mr. Bernard Allotey Jacobs, the teachers cannot tell their employer, the government, who it should appoint to oversee their activities.

He has urged the teachers to immediately return to the classroom indicating that Dr. Nkansah's appointment will pose no threat to the educational sector.

“They must resume work because it is the government that pays them and the government has the right to appoint anybody as Director-General unless maybe you want to play mischief or you have certain motives behind your strike action. This is a misdirected missile.

“This is an old Soviet bomb that can never blast. This doesn't affect any teaching. Someone has been given an appointment as Director-General of Ghana Education Service and you say you're going to fight against that person. How can that be? You can't eat your cake and have it. They should be told. They should go back to school," he stated.