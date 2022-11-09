Don’t bother yourself about coup d’état in Ghana; we are safe – Defence Minister urges Ghanaians

The Minister of Defence, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul has given the assurance that the country is safe from terrorists.

According to him, there is no need for Ghanaians to panic about the possibility of experiencing a coup d’état in the country.

Speaking on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme on Asempa FM on Wednesday, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul said the country is safe due to the good work of the security services and the military.

He noted that power will be handed over peacefully after the 2024 general elections to whoever is elected.

“Ghana is safe. There are challenges around the subregion but I can say we're safe as a country.

“Don’t bother yourself about coup. Nothing of that will happen. That’s why I’m telling you that President Akufo-Addo will hand over power successfully to an elected president,” Hon. Dominic Nitiwul shared.

The Defence Minister further assured that regardless of the hardships being experienced in the country, Ghana remains a very peaceful country.

He is confident that things will soon get better through the many interventions of the government including One District One Factory.

“We have lived through hard times before. Where can you pinpoint that there are no hard times? Go to Nigeria, a country that has a lot of oil, go and see how they are suffering.

“All these unexpected shocks, if we had a resilient economy the impact would have been lower. That’s why government is doing one district one factory, we are revamping through a private person in the salt industry. That is a 10-billion industry. All these will help our economy and the entire nation will benefit,” Hon. Dominic Nitiwul noted.