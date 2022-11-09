AriseGhana 3-day demo: Organisers urge police to focus on protection instead of sabotaging protesters

Pressure group, AriseGhana has disclosed that it plans to go ahead with its three-day demonstration to protest the hardships in the country.

The upcoming demonstration is scheduled to be held from Tuesday, November 15, to Thursday, November 17.

In a press release from AriseGhana, it has charged the Police to focus on protection instead of standing in the way of protesters.

“AriseGhana urges the Ghana Police Service to be professional and concentrate its effort at preparing for the upcoming events and focus on protection rather than preventing protesters,” the release from AriseGhana signed by leading member Bernard Mornah has said.

It explains, “We anticipate the Police as they did previously in the AriseGhana 2-Day Demonstration, to resort to using the courts to attempt to thwart the upcoming events and therefore humbly advise the Police in so doing to go on Notice and not Exparte.”

According to the pressure group, the will of the people cannot be undermined or overcome by the Police or any other group.

Ahead of the demonstration next week, leaders of AriseGhana and the Accra Regional Police Command on Tuesday had an engagement.

Among other things, AriseGhana made several concessions including that the number of participants will be reduced from 500,000 to 500 each day to ensure effective policing.

To avoid inconvenience and disruption to essential services, the picketing will not spill into both sides of the road but within an agreed Police cordon.

In addition, there was a concession that the duration of the picketing will be reduced from 6hours to 4hours, starting at midday and ending by 4pm to avoid the rush hour.