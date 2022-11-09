Accra food prices 'far cry' from food-centre prices — Agric Minister

09.11.2022 LISTEN

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Akoto has observed that the astronomical hikes in the prices of foodstuffs in Accra, the national capital, is creating an impression that food is inaccessible.

Answering an urgent question filed by Gomoa East MP Desmond De-Graft Paitoo in parliament concerning the soaring food inflation, the minister answered on the floor on Wednesday, 9 November 2022 that: “Food accessibility in Ghana has been less than satisfactory in recent times", adding: "The price hikes of food commodities in urban areas, especially in Accra, is creating an enormous assertion that food has become inaccessible.”

“Prices in urban areas, particularly in Accra, are a far cry from what pertains in production centres in the regions," he noted.

He said: "Many attribute this to the high increase in fuel and the cost of transportation".

To him, "while this may be true to some extent, our analysis reveals that this may be exaggerated.”

The “government and the Ministry are arranging to transport food from the production centres directly to Accra to provide food at reasonable prices," he reiterated.

In his national address on the economic crisis, President Nana Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians on Sunday, 30 October 2022 that high profit-seeking by traders was to blame for the sharp increases in the price of foodstuffs on the market.