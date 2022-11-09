ModernGhana logo
I'm not a celebrity; I also pick taxis, trotro — Berla Mundi laments hikes in transport fares

Berla Mundi, an Accra-based TV3 broadcast journalist has been lamenting the country's high cost of living.

She stated in a tweet seen by Modernghana News that taxi drivers charge GHS20 from 37 Filling Station to TV3, which is only a short distance.

She stressed that she will henceforth walk from home to her workplace.

“Taxi from 37 Total filling station to TV3 office cost me Ghc20.

"Time to start walking,” she stated.

However, a tweep, Agbla Prosper who seemed amazed by her statement replied, “But the thing is how is a celebrity like you picking a taxi.”

In a reply to the follower, the broadcaster clearly stated, “I'm not a celebrity sir. I'm just a young Ghanaian lady on TV who also picks taxis and used to pick trotro too.”

