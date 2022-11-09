Supreme Court dismisses Abronye DC's 'double salary case' against Mahama's ministers

The Supreme Court has today, Wednesday, November 9 dismissed an application filed by Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC, NPP’s Bono East regional chairman, seeking an order of the court to compel some former ministers in the erstwhile Mahama administration who were also MPs, to pay back to the State, alleged double salaries they received when they were in office.

The seven-member panel presided over by Justice Nene Amegatcher explained that the applicant in his application, did not properly invoke the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

Article 98 of the 1992 Constitution bars Members of Parliament from holding any other office of profit or emolument, be it private or public, and whether directly or indirectly, unless with the permission of Mr./Madam Speaker’s permission; and on the grounds that the conflict of interest concerns are not triggered and that the MP’s core responsibilities are not prejudiced.

Abronye wanted the highest court of the land to compel the former Ministers/Deputy Ministers who served under the Mills-Mahama administrations, who were also elected Members of Parliament between 2009 and 2016, to pay back to the Republic, all double salaries received within the period.

The defendants in the case were Minority Leader and former Trade and Industry Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, Alhassan Azong, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, Eric Opoku, Abdul Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, Mark Owen Woyongo, Comfort Doyoe Ghanasah, and Aquinas Tawiah Quansah.

The rests are the Controller and Accountant General and the Attorney General.

Source: Classfmonline.com