Court grants visa connection woman GH₵200,000 bail for stealing 55 Emirates Airline Tickets

A Visa Agent, who allegedly stole 55 Emirates Airline Tickets from Emirates' Airline Ticket Application of Landtours Ghana Limited, has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Madam Adwoa Pomaa, charged with stealing and unauthorised circumvention, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of GH₵200,000.00 with four sureties.

The Court ordered that the sureties should be direct family members of the accused person.

Madam Pomaa was ordered by the Court to report to the Police every Tuesday.

The prosecution was also directed by the Court to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements.

Police Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant, Mr Mawuli Dzebu, was the Chief Executive Officer of Landtours Ghana Limited, a company that deals in Airline Tickets and others.

The prosecution said the accused person was a resident of Odorkor while her accomplice, one Kudjo, was at large.

It said in June 2021, the complainant reported to the Police that their Ticketing Booking Application belonging to Emirates known as Farelogix was compromised and as a result, 55 Emirates tickets amounting to GHS610,000.00 were issued to some travelers by unknown persons.

The prosecution said consequently travelers travelled to Dubai, South Africa, Kenya, and China in May 2021 and were put on stop list at the Kotoka International Airport in July 2022.

It said on October 1, 2022, a witness, Mustapha Ibrahim, was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport by the Ghana Immigration Service upon arrival from Dubai and handed over to the Police to assist in investigation.

It said Ibrahim informed the Police that Madam Pomaa facilitated all his travelling documentation to Dubai, including the ticket after he had paid over GH₵10,000.00 to her.

The prosecution said intelligence led to the arrest of Pomaa who admitted securing visa and ticket for Ibrahim to travel to Dubai in May 2021.

It said Pomaa said one Martin, a white man in Dubai, assisted her with the Dubai visa while Kudjo got her the ticket.

The prosecution said Madam Pomaa could not lead the Police to the house of her accomplice, saying she had told the Police she did not know where Kudjo resided and that they normally met in town and did business through mobile money.

It said the telephone number given by Pomaa as that of Kudjo could not be reached.

The prosecution said efforts were being made to arrest Kudjo to assist in the investigation.

It said three mobile phones belonging to Pomaa had been taken for examination to assist in the investigation.

GNA