Ken Ofori-Atta’s two deputies want him out — NPP MP reveals

The ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom Constituency in the Greater Region, Sylvester Tetteh, has added a new twist to the campaign for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the underfire finance minister, Ken Ofori Atta.

According to the MP, the two deputies of the finance minister have joined the chorus for the removal of their boss over his abysmal management of the economy.

The two deputies: Abena Osei Asare, MP for Atiwa East Constituency in the Eastern Region and Dr John Kumah, MP for Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region support calls for the removal of the finance minister, Mr Sylvester Tetteh revealed.

He said the removal of the finance minister is a majority decision and not a decision of a few in the house.

He said the caucus decided to abide by the president’s decision to have the finance minister seal the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal as a show of respect.

''We decided to lay back because of the caucus’ reverence for the president,” adding that the majority of the MPs felt that the president has been magnanimous to them.

“Some of us had the opportunity to serve in government because the president identified talents in us, so there was no need to disobey such a personality like the president,” he stated.

“It was unfortunate for the finance minister to come out and say many people do not understand the work he does when the matter was resting with the president,” he also said.

In reacting to the MPs’ quest to have him removed, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta said “as the minister of finance, no one needs to tell me the ravages of the cedi depreciation, which has become an albatross on the neck of our local industries and the high cost of living for all citizens.”

The finance minister made this comment while speaking to captains of industry at a forum organised by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).

Mr Ofori-Atta said, “We cannot continue to be a nation of importers.”

The Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom Constituency MP Sylvester Tetteh in responding to the finance minister on Accra-based Okay FM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, said the minister's reaction to the MPs call for his removal was highly unfortunate.

He said this is not an individual affair but a collective affair to save the country.

