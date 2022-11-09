New survey predicts Bawumia to floor Mahama in 2024 presidential race

Multiple polls have recently been conducted to determine who Ghanaians will elect when current President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo term expires in January 2025.

The recent survey sought to know from Ghanaians who among former President John Dramani, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Kwabena Duffuor will be a better manager of the country.

The survey, headlined by Info and Assessment Research, an independent organisation operating in 17 African countries, tipped Dr. Bawumia to win the 2024 presidential elections.

The questionnaire, which asked, "Who will you vote for in 2024 between Mahama and Bawumia?" recorded 46% of respondents said Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, while 35% also said former President John Dramani Mahama.

However, the report disclosed that 19% of the respondents said they will not participate in the coming elections because both parties have failed to deliver the mandate for which they were voted in their respective regimes.

The survey further asked, "Do you trust Mahama to do better as President than he did in his first term?" 36% said yes and 47% doubted his second coming could be any different.

The remaining 17% of respondents also noted that they weren't sure about that, indicating that Mahama was too corrupt as president in all the infrastructural projects and procurement processes, especially the Airbus scandal.

However, despite the current hardships, 51 per cent of respondents who were asked, "Do you trust Bawumia to do a better job?" said yes while 42% said No.

7% were indifferent.