Spiraling inflation, cedi depreciation caused by fiscal and monetary indiscipline — Dr. John Kwakye

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) is blaming the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for the worrying inflation and depreciation of the Ghana cedi.

Over the last few months, the value of cedi has significantly reduced.

The local has performed badly against major foreign trading currencies, including the US-dollar.

While the cedi has gained some bit of stability in the past couple of weeks, Dr. John Kwakye believes more can be done for the local currency to appreciate to help deal with inflation.

According to him, fiscal and monetary indiscipline is causing the inflation and cedi depreciation being experienced in the country.

“Fiscal and monetary indiscipline is fueling inflation and cedi depreciation. While we expect the Treasury and the Central Bank to collaborate positively, they are rather collaborating negatively as the former has been compelling the latter to monetize the deficit,” Dr. John Kwakye shared.

His assertion is not that different from that of Bolgatanga Central Member of Parliament, Isaac Adongo.

In an interview with the media on Tuesday, he called for the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernst Addison. He accused him of illegally lending to government to loot.

“The inflationary targeting framework within the confines of the Bank of Ghana provided very strict rules on what we call fiscal governance over monetary policy, in other words there are strict rules on the government of Ghana can borrow from the Bank of Ghana.

“Those restricted rules are quite clearly stated that the BoG at any point in time should not have lent more than five percent of the previous revenue cumulatively. If you consider last year ‘s revenue then the government cannot even borrow five million Cedis from the BoG.

“But by the end of the year 2021, Dr Addison has illegally lent to government ¢35billion, and by May this year he had added an additional ¢22billion when the Minister came at Mid year review. As we speak today, Dr Addison has been financing government and paying maturing debt obligations the domestic market that the government cannot find, we are currently looking at something in excess of 7billion of illegally borrowing by the Government of Ghana from the BoG.

“How can Dr Addison still be the Governor of the Central bank? I call on Dr Addison as a matter of urgency, to exit BoG and give Ghana the chance to clear the mess,” Isaac Adongo told the media.

Meanwhile, the Government continues to give the assurance that the Central Bank is putting in place the necessary measures to deal with inflation and the cedi depreciation.