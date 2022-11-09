Disregard the hoax, he'll continue to wear his facial mask for impartial anonymity — Anas’ Lawyers

Cromwell Gray LLP, the law firm representing celebrated undercover ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has debunked reports that their client has been ordered to appear in the Supreme Court without wearing a facemask.

Amidst the ongoing criminal case involving former Ghana Football Association President Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi and the Tiger Eye PI investigative team over Anas' 2018 number 12 documentary, rumours circulated that Anas had been ordered to testify without a facemask.

However, in a press release issued on Tuesday, November 8, his lawyers stated that he will continue to wear his facemask.

The lawyers added Anas may choose to testify or not.

“The public should disregard false reportage that Anas has been ordered by the Supreme Court or is being compelled by the Supreme Court to appear in court without his trademark face beads.

“Anas may choose to testify as a prosecution witness or not. Anas and his Tiger Eye team will continue to wear the iconic face beads as a symbol of impartial anonymity in investigative journalism and to highlight the extreme risks in that line of duty,” portions of the release noted.

Initially, the late Ahmed Suale testified on behalf of the investigative team, but was assassinated a few days before the court hearing in 2019, compelling Anas to either testify in camera.

The Number 12 exposé, which debuted in 2018 exposed some corrupt practices in Ghana and African football.

Former FIFA executive Kwasi Nyantakyi was implicated in the report, which resulted in his suspension from football-related activities, halting general football activities in the country for nearly two seasons.

Read a copy of the full statement below;

PRESS RELEASE

IN RE: REPUBLIC v. KWESI NYANTAKYI & ANOTHER

1. We are lawyers for the celebrated undercover investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

2. Our attention has been drawn to developments in the ongoing criminal trial of the former head of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi who is standing trial for corruption and fraud over the Number12 investigative report aired in 2018. The documentary uncovered football-related corruption in Ghana and other African countries.

3. The criminal proceedings were instituted following Anas' petition filed with the Attorney-General.

4. The Star witness for the Republic, Ahmed Suale, who was one of the investigative journalists in respect of the documentary, was murdered in Madina, Accra weeks before his testimony could be taken.

5. Anas Aremeyaw Anas agreed to testify in the stead of Ahmed Suale on condition that he be allowed to do so in camera or in chambers.

6. The public should disregard false reportage that Anas has been ordered by the Supreme Court or is being compelled by the Supreme Court to appear in court without his trademark face beads.

7. Anas may choose to testify as a prosecution witness or not. Anas and his Tiger Eye team will continue to wear the iconic face beads as a symbol of impartial anonymity in investigative journalism and to highlight the extreme risks in that line of duty.

Cromwell Gray LLP 8 November 2022