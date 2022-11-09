Anas has not been ordered by SC to appear in court without trademark face beads – Lawyers provide clarity

09.11.2022 LISTEN

Lawyers for Anas Aremeyaw Anas have shot down reports that their client has been ordered by the Supreme Court to appear in court for the case against Kwesi Nyantakyi without his trademark face beads.

On Tuesday, November 8, reports were rife that the Supreme Court has ordered the ace investigative journalist to appear in court as a prosecution witness for the aforementioned case.

While that was made clear in several reports, other news outlets further claimed that Anas will be required to appear in person without disguising himself.

Amid the circulation of the news, Cromwell Gray LLP, the law firm representing Anas has issued a statement to provide clarity.

“The public should disregard false reportage that Anas has been ordered by the Supreme Court or is being compelled by the Supreme Court to appear in court without his trademark face beads,” the statement by Cromwell Gray LLP said.

It further explained, “Anas may choose to testify as a prosecution witness or not.”

Cromwell Gray LLP also added in its statement that Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team will continue to wear the iconic face beads as a symbol of impartial anonymity in investigative journalism and to highlight the extreme risks in that line of duty.

Anas is set to appear in court to testify after the star witness for the Republic, Ahmed Suale, was gruesomely murdered in 2019.