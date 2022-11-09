Resign for your ‘disappointed chameleon’ comment – Physician Assistants blast GMA President

The Ghana physician Assistants Association has asked Dr Frank Serebuor to resign as President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) for his alleged divisive and unfortunate comment at their 64th annual general conference.

According to the group it is disappointing for Dr Serebuor to descend low in describing other cadres in the healthcare delivery sector as disappointed chameleons.

They in a statement, therefore, have urged the Ghana Medical Association to distance itself from Dr Serebuor’s comments.

The group also said the superiority complex of the GMA must stop.

It said some cadres must not be seen as lesser professionals in the health ecosystem.

Source: Classfmonline.com