The price of Bibles will soon be increased.

This was announced by the Bible Society of Ghana.

The Society attributed the price increase to the high cost of clearing goods at Ghana’s ports.

In a notice announcing the price increase, the Society said: “Due to the high rate of inflation and high cost of clearing from the ports, our prices of Bibles would be slightly reviewed upwards, effective 10 November 2022.”

“God bless you for your understanding,” it added.

Source: classfmonline.com