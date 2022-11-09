Gov’t still committed to probing deaths recorded during 2020 general elections – Ambrose Dery

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery says the government is committed to justice for the victims and families of those who died during the 2020 elections.

At least five people died in separate violent incidents across the country during the election that saw president Akufo-Addo win a second term.

Two years after the incidents, there have been no arrests or prosecutions.

At a press conference, the Interior Minister promised government's willingness to get to the bottom of the murders.

“We want to investigate the murders and the investigations are ongoing. The police service did not have a department that handles cold cases, but now it has. As soon as we find the people, we will deal with them, but I can assure you that we are investigating those people who were killed.”

For instance, in the last polls, two persons lost their lives in the Techiman South constituency after being hit by warning shots from security personnel, while six others sustained gunshot wounds.

The incident started after a misunderstanding ensued over the declaration of the election results.

Members of the NPP in the constituency, in March 2021, petitioned the Interior Ministry to investigate the shooting incident.

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the Member of Parliament for the area, has said some measures are being taken to secure justice for persons who suffered the brutalities.

He said the violence is regrettable and must not recur .

The MP has stated that he is aware that police investigations into the matter have been concluded and that there would be further action on the outcome soon.

—citinewsroom