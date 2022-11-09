Transport fare hikes: Time to start walking — Berla Mundi laments

Berla Mundi, a female broadcast journalist with Accra-based TV3 has complained bitterly about the country's high cost of living.

She stated in a tweet seen by Modernghana News that taxi drivers charge GHS20 from 37 Filling Station to TV3 which is only a short distance away.

She has stated that she will now walk from her house to work due to the frequent increases in fuel and transportation prices in the country.

“Taxi from 37 Total filling station to TV3 office cost me Ghc20.

"Time to start walking,” she stated.

Ghanaians have been expressing their displeasure over what they perceive to be economic mismanagement.

Citizens have been subjected to frequent increases in general commodity prices as a result of the recent 37.2 per cent inflation rate, incessant fuel price hikes, transport fare hikes and depreciation of the cedi.