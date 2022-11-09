You can't dent my brand, I remain God's favourite Son — Sam George jab haters

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has taken a swipe at his haters.

He said his social media post is hunting the haters who have been defaming his character.

The lawmaker added that he is a son of God, so nothing or no one can spoil his reputation.

“Dzata throw just one stone and all hell is breaking loose? One tweet? Then I wonder what would happen if I start speaking in response to the mudslinging. Time would tell but you can't dent this brand. I remain God's favourite Son, the #GraceAddict,” he tweeted on Tuesday, November 8.

His post, though mentioned no one in particular, some tweeps believe has something to do with his earlier endorsement of Mr. Brogya Genfi’s candidacy as NDC National Youth Organizer.

“Always aim to stay neutral. You never know the end game. This is politics so be strategic in forming alliances. Lets see if others like Okudjeto will pick sides. Thats political astuteness,” a tweep wrote.

"Another also said, “Give them!!!!

"Brogya Genfi is the man to lead!”

The legislator asserted that Mr. Brogya possessed the qualities to organise the opposition party's youth wing.

He emphasised that Mr. Brogya Genfi is the person who can make a significant contribution to the victory the NDC and Mr. John Dramani Mahama seek in 2024.

“Today, I met with Brogya Genfi to discuss the future of our youth front. I am convinced without any doubt that Brogya carries the right drive & fire to hold the incompetent Akufo-Addo govt to account. Let's do this for John Dramani Mahama and NDC in 2024. Let's go!”

This means he chose Mr. Brogya over other candidates including the incumbent George Opare Addo.