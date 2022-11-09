Teachers, kindly accept the new GES Boss; even the so-called ‘men’ have failed — Franklin Cudjoe

Mr. Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa

09.11.2022 LISTEN

The Founding President of the IMANI Africa Mr. Franklin Cudjoe, has waded into the ongoing dispute between three pre-tertiary teacher unions and government over the appointment of the new GES boss, Dr. Eric Nkansah.

He appealed to the teacher unions to accept Dr. Nkansah as GES new Director General.

In a tweet seen by Modernghana News on Tuesday, November 8, the vocal policy advisor advised teachers not to be so concerned with expertise.

He said the ruling NPP boasted about having the men to turn Ghana into a paradise have now driven the country into a ditch.

“Striking teacher unions should please accept the newly appointed DG they feel is 'unqualified'.They should know by now that we were recently told some super competent men they could lead. They led us into a volcano,” his post reads.

Currently, three teacher unions—the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-G)—are on industrial strike.

Since the appointment of the new GES Director General, they [the teacher unions] have been petitioning the government to remove him on the basis that, being a banker, he lacks the expertise needed to manage the education sector.

They have vowed never to call off the nationwide strike action they commenced on November 4 until government revokes the appointment of Dr. Nkansah.