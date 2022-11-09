VIDEO: Students stranded at New Juaben as teachers’ strike enters day two

Students in some basic and junior high schools at New Juaben South Municipality in the Eastern Region are still left stranded as the indefinite strike of the three teachers’ unions which was received with mixed reactions enters day two.

On Friday, three teacher unions, the Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Graduate Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers declared an indefinite nationwide strike to register their displeasure over the appointment of the new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations is currently holding its second meeting with the teacher unions to bring finality to the strike action.

A visit to some schools by this reporter confirmed that some basic schools in the New Juaben South Municipality had been closed down while others had the students playing around.

A visit to the Municipality revealed students have resorted to trading at the markets to make monies for themselves as the strike action continues.

Some parents also expressed worry over how the strike may force the children to go into trading which is a dominant and lucrative job in the area.

The unions who said Dr Nkansah was a banker and not a professional teacher, declared their strike action at a press conference in Accra.

