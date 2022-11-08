ModernGhana logo
C/R: Young lady found dead by roadside at Baifikrom

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Police in Mankessim have commenced investigations to unravel the mystery behind a young lady found dead by a roadside at Baifikrom in the Central Region.

The lady believed to be in her 20s was found dead on the Mankessim-Baifikrom stretch of Baifikrom to Dominase road on Monday, November 7.

She was found by some residents lying beside the roadside near the Smart Ice Drinking Water depot at Baifikrom-Samaria.

With residents unfamiliar with the deceased, a report was immediately filed to get the Police involved.

According to the information gathered from sources, her body has been picked up and deposited at the Mankessim Government Hospital.

Some residents are alleging that it is possible she was killed by some wicked persons and dumped by the roadside in the middle of the night.

With investigations opened into the matter, the police are also working to locate the family or anyone who can identify the deceased.

Meanwhile, residents have called on the police to beef up security to guarantee their safety.

