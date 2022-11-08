Gov’t officials have hidden stolen state funds in their homes, under their beds – Isaac Adongo claims

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo has called for the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, November 8, the Deputy Ranking Member on the Finance Committee accused the Governor of the Central Bank of illegally lending to the government, leading to the depreciation of the local currency.

He alleged that from the illegal act, government officials have stolen state funds and hidden them under their beds at home.

“The Bank of Ghana at any point in time should not have lent more than 5% of the previous revenue cumulatively to the government. If you consider last year’s revenue, the government cannot even borrow GHS5 billion from the Bank of Ghana. We are currently looking at something in excess of GHS70 billion of illegal borrowing by the government of Ghana through the Bank of Ghana.

“When you have a corrupt government such as Akufo-Addo and Bawumia and you pump GHS70 billion into the economy that does not belong to the economy, you know they steal them and put them in their rooms and under their beds,” Isaac Adongo claimed.

The Minority MP insists that Dr. Ernest Addison has contributed to the current economic crisis and must immediately leave office.

“Under the current circumstances, the best storage of money is dollars and not cedis so Dr. Addison’s GHS70 billion which is now in the homes and bed of government functionaries is what is chasing the dollar.

“How can Dr. Addison still be the governor of the Central Bank? I call on Dr. Addison as a matter of urgency to exit that office and give Ghana the chance to clear the mess that he has created,” the Bolgatanga Central MP emphasised.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament is hoping to remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from office this week through the vote of censure.