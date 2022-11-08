Economic crisis: Minority accuses Dr. Ernest Addison of illegally lend GHS70bn to gov’t; wants him to resign

The Minority in Parliament is calling on the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison to immediately resign.

Speaking to the media today, Deputy Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo accused the governor of the Central Bank of contributing to the current economic crisis the country is facing.

According to him, Dr. Addison’s decision to illegally lend to the government for officials to loot is the reason why the economy has collapsed and the Ghanaian cedi is nothing to write home about.

“The Bank of Ghana at any point in time should not have lent more than 5% of the previous revenue cumulatively to the government. If you consider last year’s revenue the government cannot even borrow GHS5 billion from the Bank of Ghana. We are currently looking at something in excess of GHS70 billion of illegal borrowing by the government of Ghana through the Bank of Ghana.

“When you have a corrupt government such as Akufo-Addo and Bawumia and you pump GHS70 billion into the economy that does not belong to the economy, you know they steal them and put them in their rooms and under their beds. Under the current circumstances the best storage of money is dollars and not cedis so Dr. Addison’s GHS70 billion which is now in the homes and beds of government functionaries, it is what is chasing the dollar,” Isaac Adongo who is a Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central indicated.

The tough-talking MP added, “How can Dr. Addison still be the governor of the Central Bank? I call on Dr. Addison as a matter of urgency to exit that office and give Ghana the chance to clear the mess that he has created.”

In addition to the call for the resignation of the governor of the Bank of Ghana, the Minority is also pushing to remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from office.