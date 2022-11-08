One killed, others wounded after clash over land boundary at Awutu Senya West

One person has died, while five others are wounded after a clash over a piece of land between some persons in Gomoa Akaman and Awutu Bereku.

According to an eyewitness, some group of persons armed with a gun and other weapons launched the attack on them.

He recounted that the assailants shot at them sporadically.

The five other persons who sustained gunshot wounds and machete wounds have since been taken to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

There’s a long-standing boundary dispute between Awutu and Gomoa.

The parcel of land on which the incident occurred has been under litigation for years.

But, Nai Kweku Adawu, the Nkosouhene of the Anona family of Awutu Beraku and owner of the land claims, he’s had a court judgement in his favour and therefore hired the services of the deceased and some others to grade the parcel of land.

He suspects the attackers were sent by the other party he is litigating over ownership of the parcel of land.

Some youth members of the Gomoa Akraman community claim they only went to the place peacefully to halt the grading activity.

They rather blame the other party for launching an attack on them.

Meanwhile, the Awutu Traditional Council is calling on the government to as a matter of urgency find an amicable solution to the boundary disputes in the area.

