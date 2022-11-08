Akufo-Addo, Rishi Sunak launch global initiative to restore forest loss

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Monday joined the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, to launch the Forest and Climate Leaders' Partnership (FCLP), committing to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.

The FCLP, which seeks to bolster the fight against climate change, is a voluntary partnership of 26 countries committed to delivery, accountability and innovation following the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use, which was endorsed by more than 140 world leaders at COP26 last year.

The two leaders unveiled the ambitious initiative at the ongoing the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The new Partnership, co-chaired by Ghana and the United States, would accelerate global action to reduce forest loss, increase restoration, and support sustainable development, and ensure delivery and continuous political focus on the 2030 target of the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration.

Speaking at the launch, President Akufo-Addo said forest loss could be averted, but emphasized the need for a dedicated space, globally, to provide the needed support and accountability checks to countries that are committed to delivering the Glasgow Leaders Declaration.

He said the FCLP was a first and key step towards that goal, and “Ghana supports and endorses, fully, the FCLP.”

Ghana, the President said, was committed to sustainable land use and the protection and restoration of forest and other terrestrial ecosystems and pledged the country's dedication to work with others to promote forests and other nature-based solutions to climate change.

He gave the assurance that Ghana would use her leadership on the FCLP to foster cooperation among African countries with tropical forest and ensure that the Partnership drives significant and impactful contributions to Climate Action.

Prime Minister Sunak called on countries to deliver on their climate promises to guarantee the global target of reducing greenhouse emissions from 2 degrees Celsius to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“For too long the world's forests have been undervalued and underestimated. They are one of the great natural wonders of our world, and with the loss of our forests accounting for more than 10% of global emissions, protecting them is one of the best ways of getting us back on track to 1.5 degrees,” he said.

Mr Sunak said the UK Government was committing 19 million pounds towards forests protection.

He called on the private sector to commit funds to address the drivers of deforestation, saying, “Let's build on what we have achieved and together secure this incredible legacy for our children and the many generations to come.”

