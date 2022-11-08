Two grabbed for allegedly robbing University of Ghana foreign student

Two driver's mates who allegedly robbed a student at the University of Ghana, Legon of her mobile phone valued at GHC3,000 have been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Emmanuel Baidoo ala Babana, 20 and Joseph Sam, 19 have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery and robbery.

They pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah.

The accused persons are expected to reappear on November 22.

Inspector Daniel Danku prayed for the court to remand the accused persons pending further investigations into the matter whilst the Police arrested an accomplice who was at large.

Inspector Danku told the court that the complainant, Georgina Lala Lala Ehemb, is a Senegalese National and a student at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The prosecution said the accused persons lived at Kaneshie and Bubuashie respectively.

On November 2, 2022, the complainant was going to deliver a parcel of Kinky hair to her auntie at P2 Garden at Osu in Accra.

When the complainant reached the front of LMI Holding Head Office, North Ridge in Accra, at about 6:30 pm, the two accused persons and another now at large emerged from their hideout and suddenly attacked her.

During the attack, the prosecutor said one of the robbers smashed a bottle and stabbed the complainant behind her left ear and dragged it across the chest wounding her on both parts of her body before successfully robbing her of a Xioami MI 10T pro mobile phone value at GH 3,000.00 and bolted.

The prosecutor said the complainant who was bleeding profusely from the wounds inflicted on her by the suspected robbers raised the alarm.

Two Police officers, General Corporal Bruce James Augustus Morton and General Constable John Sasu Adjei, detailed on visibility duties at Sankara Circle, a few distances away from the scene of the crime, heard the alarm raised by the complainant and swiftly moved towards the scene on police motorbike.

The two accused persons, according to the prosecutor, saw the police officers and bolted. But the police officers gave pursuit and arrested Baidoo in front of the Canadian Embassy.

The prosecution said Joseph Sam the second accused person quickly moved behind the security post at the Canadian Embassy and threw the complainant’s robbed mobile phone away and took to his heels, but witnesses pursued him and arrested him at Ghana Broadcasting Corporation bus stop heading towards Nima.

A patrol team from the Cantonments Police station arrived a few minutes later and escorted the accused persons to the police station and a formal complaint was made.

The prosecutor said the Police issued the complainant with a medical form to seek treatment.

Later the accused persons were escorted to the crime scene and a search was conducted by the Police around the Canadian Embassy which led to the retrieval of the Xioami Mi 10T pro Mobile phone.

GNA