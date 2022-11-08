GETFund has utilized taxpayer's money, undertaken over 9,446 projects — Administrator

Dr. Richard Ampofo Boafo, GETFund administrator

Dr. Richard Ampofo Boadu, the Administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has recounted the many contributions of the Fund to the development of infrastructure in the Ghanaian educational sector.

The administrator asserted in his presentation that the fund has, since its establishment in 2000, been using taxpayer money judiciously.

He was delivering a presentation at a stakeholder engagement forum, themed "Infrastructure Support for Education in Ghana: GETFund in Perspective," held at the Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra on Tuesday, November 8.

Dr. Boadu stressed that "our [GETFund] objective is to provide finance to supplement the provision of educational activities at all levels."

On how the fund has been generating money for its project, Dr. Boadu said it has been receiving a 2.5% GETFund levy, formerly an allocation taken from the Value Added Tax (VAT), or any other higher rate Parliament may determine for it.

Since its inception, he added that the fund has embarked on over 9,446 projects—5,332 at the basic level, 3,396 as secondary school improvement projects, 101 E-blocks, and five model schools at the second cycle education level.

He has also touched on five (5) projects in the TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) sector and also 603 at the tertiary levels.

From 2017 till date, the noted that the Fund has also initiated over 2251 projects across the 16 regions of the country: 1131 at the basic level, 1052 at the secondary level, 5 at the TVET centers, and 54 at some tertiary institutions, including the ongoing University of Ghana Sports Stadium and the Academy of Arts and Sciences, both in Accra.

Out of them, according to Dr. Boadu, 2259 with a breakdown of 1,114 at the basic level, 1,002 at various senior high schools with additional 14 E-blocks, 2 at TVET centers and 127 at the tertiary level, have been completed.

Some notable projects

The ongoing University of Ghana sports stadium is, according to the GETFund administrator, partly sponsored by the fund.

The entire construction of Koforidua Technical University and the Academy of Arts and Sciences building, just to mention a few, have been sponsored by the fund.

The stakeholder forum

At the forum, which was attended by some stakeholders of the fund, an update was given about the fund's achievements and setbacks.

Affirming the administrator’s assertion, the Minister in charge of education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, gave a remark at the forum and assured Ghanaians that "with GETFund, your tax seedings are at work."

The Minister further intimated that the Fund, since its establishment, has provided several facilities for "our secondary schools," especially after the introduction of the free SHS policy which resulted in the double tracking system because of the increased student population.

Dr. Adu Twum thanked Ghanaians for continuously supporting GETFund with their taxes for the past 21 years.