GETFund holds stakeholder update forum

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has organised a stakeholder engagement forum, themed "Infrastructure Support for Education in Ghana: GETFund in Perspective."

The Trust Fund, established under an act of Parliament and given presidential assent on August 25, 2000, since it became operational in 2001, has been helping in the provision of infrastructure to several educational institutions in the country.

At the forum, held at the Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra on Tuesday, November 8, which was attended by some stakeholders of the fund, an update was given about the fund's achievements and some of its setbacks.

After a word of prayer has been said, Professor Dominic Fobih, who chairs the forum, indicates that such an extraordinary forum is for the fund to sell itself to the general public, thus the significant impact it has had on Ghanaian education.

Professor Dominic Fobih, giving his acceptance remarks as chairman of the forum

The Minister in charge of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, gave a remark at the forum and assured Ghanaians that "with GETFund, your tax seedings are at work."

The Minister further intimated that the Fund, since its establishment, has provided several facilities for "our secondary schools," especially after the introduction of the free SHS policy, which resulted in the double tracking system because of the increased student population.

Dr. Adu Twum thanked Ghanaians for continuously supporting GETFund with their taxes for the past 21 years.

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum delivering his remarks

Also speaking on behalf of Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Deputy Information Minister, Mrs Fatimatu Abubakar encouraged Ghanaians to keep supporting GETFund so that the educational sector will continuously benefit from it.

Madam Fatimatu Abubakar, Deputy Information Minister

Recounting the lengthy contributions as well as some setbacks of the Fund, Dr. Richard Ampofo Boadu, the Administrator, asserted in his presentation that "our objective is to provide finance to supplement the provision of educational activities at all levels."

GETFund administrator, Dr. Richard Ampofo Boadu

On how the fund has been generating money for its project, Dr. Boadu said it has been receiving a 2.5% GETFund levy, formerly an allocation taken from the Value Added Tax (VAT), or any other higher rate Parliament may determine for it.

Since its inception, the fund has embarked on over 9,446 projects—5,332 at the basic level, 3,396 as secondary school improvement projects, 101 E blocks, and five model schools at the second cycle education level.

It has also touched on five (5) projects in the TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) sector and also 603 at the tertiary levels.

From 2017 till date, the Fund has also initiated over 2,251 projects across the 16 regions of the country - 1131 at the basic level, 1,052 at the secondary level, 5 at the TVET centers and 54 at some tertiary institutions, including the ongoing University of Ghana Sports Stadium and the Academy of Arts and Sciences, both in Accra.

Out of the projects, according to Dr. Boadu, 2259 with a breakdown of 1,114 at the basic level, 1,002 at various senior high schools with additional 14 E-blocks, 2 at TVET centers and 127 at the tertiary level have been completed.

Some notable projects

The ongoing University of Ghana sports stadium is, according to the GETFund administrator, partly sponsored by the fund.

The entire construction of Koforidua Technical University and the Academy of Arts and Sciences building, just to mention a few, have been sponsored by the fund.

Challenges

GETFund, like any other organisation, has faced several operational challenges, including instances where projects clashed with those of similar bodies such as the Ministry of Education, MMDAs, and others at the same institutions, even when such institutions requested only one.

Cash flow issues arise as a result of inherited unbudgeted liabilities, revenue caps and realignment, and funding delays.

The Fund has also faced litigation risk as a result of non-payment of contractors, debt repayment, and commitments that had been pending for many years, as well as the difficulty of completing stagnant projects across the country.

People with less knowledge about how the fund was set up have also been visiting the office to claim portions of it by them being traditional rulers or even because of other issues that have no connection with GETFund's objectives.

According to Dr. Boadu, "To overcome these challenges and extend the borrowing capacity, the Board set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to raise additional funds through bonds and to consolidate the GETFund debt structure."

"A shelf amount of GHS5.5 billion was therefore approved and registered," he added.

He also indicated that contractors who services were employed in 2017 will soon receive their full capital as well as the old ones, adding that they should continue their work after they receive them.

In conclusion, he implied that the taxpayers’ money from Ghanaians has been effectively utilized.

In a comment, the ranking member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, promised that he will soon present a private member's bill to Parliament that will seek to increase the amount given to the GETFund for them to expand their good job.

He called on his majority colleagues to support the bill when he finally present it before the House.

Comments and worries raised were addressed by the fund administrator, Dr. Boadu.

Parents, heads of educational institutions, students, MMDAs, and several other vital stakeholders attended the forum.