Budget of the office of government machinery must be slashed; it will save the country GHS1 billion – Mahama

Leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has made a proposal to the government ahead of the reading of the 2023 Budget Statement.

In a statement on his Facebook page, the former President has urged the government through its Finance Ministry to drastically reduce the budget for the office of government machinery.

According to him, in the midst of the economic crisis, the country can make at least GHS1 billion to boost its finances if the budget for the office of government machinery is slashed significantly.

In his view, the current budget for the office of government machinery is too huge and must be reduced.

‘The budget of the Office of Government Machinery (Office of the President) has ballooned, over the last six years, from a little over GH¢700 million to GH¢ 3.1 billion in 2022. For expenditure rationalization to be successful, it must first start in the President’s office.

“Substantial savings of GH¢ 1 billion or more can be made by slashing the budget of the Office of Government Machinery,” John Dramani Mahama said on Monday.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to visit Parliament later this month to present the 2023 budget statement.

He was initially billed to make the presentation on November 15. However, per a revelation by Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the date will be changed.