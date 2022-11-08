Afro Arab Group Chairman joins McDan, others to celebrate Accra Girls at 62

08.11.2022 LISTEN

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, the Group Chairman of the Afro Arab Group of Companies joined some high profiled personalities at the 62nd Speech and Prize giving day celebration of the Accra Girls Senior High School situated in Maamobi, Accra.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu in his remarks noted that it was a great honour to be part of the 62nd Speech and Prize giving day of Accra Girls Senior High School.

"I was elated and honoured to be a special guest at the just ended 62nd Speech and Prize giving day celebration of Accra Girls Senior High School with one of my mentors Dr. Daniel Mckorley Group Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies with my good friend and brother Deputy Minister of Education Hon. Rev Ntim-Forjour," he stated.

He added that "the most powerful tool you can give a person is education." He then appealed to the Ministry of Education and all stakeholders not to limit education to the classrooms only.

"The most powerful tool you can give a person is education. If you educate, you empower. Like I always say education should not be limited to only the classroom. An educated girl child grows into a literate woman who has a greater chance of breaking the cycle of poverty, being more productive, and boosting the standard of living for herself, her children and family, as well as the society at large," he intimated.

He added, "It is always a pleasure to support the only Senior High School in the community that I was born and bred which also happens to be a Girls' school".

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu in his conclusion pledged to build a new teachers' bungalow and called on parents in the Zongos and inner cities to enrol their girl-child in the school.