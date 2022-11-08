Striking teacher unions boycott day 2 of meeting after being dragged to NLC

Government has dragged the striking teacher unions to the National Labour Commission (NLC) over their industrial action.

To that end, the leadership of the unions have decided not to take part in the Day 2 of the meeting with government officials, TV3’s Daniel Opoku reported on Tuesday.

On Monday November 7 the leadership of the unions asked their members to continue staying at home because their meeting with the government ended without a decision taken.

President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Rev Isaac Owusu told TV3's Daniel Opoku in an interview after the first day of the meeting on Monday November 7 that “I can tell you on authority that so far so good we have had a very constructive meeting. The parties have agreed to adjourn and resume tomorrow 2PM to continue with the deliberations.

“We have not ended the meeting, the agreement here is that the two parties have agreed that we should adjourn and resume tomorrow 2PM.”

He added “The teachers should remain calm and continue to stay at home.”

Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko Brobbey also said “We have had another constructive meeting. We have to do further consultation, tomorrow God willing, we will bring this matter to a successful end.”

GNAT, the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) have declared strike over the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as the new Director General of the Ghana Education (GES).

They declared the industrial action on Friday November 4.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Dr Nkansah as the new Director-General of the GES to replace Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwah. The appointment took effect on Wednesday October 19, 2022.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment. Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment within 14 days of receipt of this letter, ” a statement signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante said.

But NAGRAT, GNAT and CCT rejected the appointment.

The associations said the new appointee is a banker who has no background in teaching. Therefore, they are unhappy with his appointment.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday October 20, President of NAGRAT, Mr Angel Carbonou said teachers were hoping that a person who has background in education would be appointed in order to bring his or her expertise to bear.

This appointment is an indication that there are no qualified teaching professionals to man education in Ghana, he said.

Mr Carbonou indicated that they are annoyed and surprised by the appointment of Dr Nkansah.

He said “What annoyed and surprised all of us was that a new Director General has been appointed to the Ghana Education Service.

“The authority to appoint Director General of GES is the President of the land. Unfortunately, contrary to what the teacher unions indicated that, we will want a Director General who is a professional teacher, who has passed through the mill, who can bring his knowkdge, skills and influence to bear on the activities of teachers and non-teachers in the GES.

“Contrary to that, the gentlemen who was appointed yesterday is not a teacher, he is banking officer, who was a special assistant in the office of the Minister and has been appointed as the DG of the GES. We are not happy with this development, it is as of we don't have professionals and well educated people who have gone through the mill in education in this country to run education.”

